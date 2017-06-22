Phoenix business helps keep animals cool at Arizona Humane Society

A Phoenix business is helping keep the animals at Arizona Humane Society (AHS) cool this summer. Day and Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing has donated three air conditioning units to the AHS Sunnyslope Campus.

The donation came just in time for the extreme heat wave that's hitting the Valley.

The donation also included a maintenance package on the units that AHS says is valued at $40,000. The new units will provide increased relief to the AHS trauma hospital's patients as well as the adoptable pets.

"The summers in Phoenix can be especially dangerous for our pets, and we never want any animal to be forced to endure the extreme heat," said Jeff Martin, the second generation owner of Day & Night. "Day & Night is happy to donate to this great cause, install the equipment, and provide one year of maintenance service to ensure that hundreds of pets who enter AHS this summer will be comfortable until they find their forever homes."

AHS wants to remind Valley pet owners to keep their pets safe and cool this summer. Always remember to bring pets indoors and never leave a pet unattended in a vehicle.

