Best monsoon photo of 2017 will win $500 Visa gift card!

Monsoon storms can be an awesome display of Mother Nature’s power, and if you’re in the exactly the right place at exactly the right time, you can capture a single moment of it – the moment that defines that particular storm. And we want to see it.

Not only do we want to share some of the best monsoon photos with Arizona’s Family – we’ll be creating a “best of” slideshow that we’ll add to throughout the season – but we’ve also teamed up with Flood Control District of Maricopa County to offer a prize for the most amazing monsoon 2017 photo – a $500 Visa gift card.

Martin A. Prunty of Anthem won the 2016 contest with a spectacular lightning photo. (Click/tap here to check out his winning photo.)

You can enter our Monsoon Photo Contest presented by Flood Control District of Maricopa County now through Aug. 20. You may submit up to 10 original weather-related photos – dust storms, rain, flooding, lightning, storms clouds, etc. While your pictures can be back and white or color, each one you submit must be unique.

This contest is for amateur photographers only. Your submissions must have been taken by you between June 19, 2017, and Aug. 20, 2017.

Online voting begins Aug. 21. The top 10 photos from the voting with then be judged by a panel of three people from 3TV and CBS 5.

The technical stuff

Must be .jpeg image formats and cannot exceed 3MB.

Must be taken by you or at your direction (non-professional), unpublished and may not have won any prize or award.

Must not contain material that violates or infringes the rights of another, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, or that constitutes copyright infringement.

Must not contain brand names or trademarks.

Must be taken in Arizona during current monsoon season (June 19 – August 20, 2017)

Before you enter, make sure you know the nitty-gritty. We'd hate to disqualify you.

Finally, there are four important rules that are not listed on the page linked above. ↑ They might not be "official" rules, but they are essential to the contest.

Be safe! Be creative! Have fun! See No. 1.

