Ahwatukee grandma on trial for barking dog dispute

A 90-year-old Ahwatukee grandma will be headed to trial for a barking dog dispute with her neighbor. Dolly Dentz lives alone with her two rescue dogs who were a gift from her son.

Jerry Angerman, Dentz's neighbor, had filed a complaint with the city over six months ago claiming that her dogs were barking constantly.

[READ MORE: Neighbor dispute over barking dogs could send 90-year-old woman to jail]

Dentz tried mediating the dispute with Angerman but the two could not come to an agreement. Dentz will now have to go to trial in August on a class one misdemeanor charge for barking dogs.

If convicted, Dentz could face a fine of up to $2,500, three years probation or up to six months in jail.

“If I have to fight it, I will, but if I lose it, at least I would have fought it. I just don't want to have to give my dogs up," Dentz said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.