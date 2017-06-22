New, stricter fire restrictions at Coconino National Forest

Coconino National Forest officials are implementing more fire restrictions starting Thursday due to the hot weather and an increase in abandoned campfires. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Coconino National Forest officials are implementing more fire restrictions starting Thursday due to the hot weather and an increase in abandoned campfires.

The new Stage II restrictions ban any fires, campfires and the use of charcoal, coal and wood stoves. Visitors at the forest near Flagstaff also won't be able to use any explosives or fireworks, and use of a chainsaw will be limited to hours between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

"Unfortunately, last weekend we had many reports of unattended campfires throughout Northern Arizona, especially in Coconino County," State Forester Jeff Whitney said in a news release. "Due to that reason, we think it is best to put parts of Coconino under Stage II restrictions.

"Crews are already working the Boundary Fire there and we need to keep fire activity low as resources are spread thin throughout the state," said Whitney.

Officials say they found 34 abandoned campfires over the weekend.

In addition to the fire bans, smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, is prohibited.

There are several wildfires burning around Arizona, including one that's burning on 24 square miles (62 square kilometers) just south of the forest. Firefighters in the southern part of the state are also battling a new fire near Sonoita, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tucson, that has already claimed eight structures.

For more information on fire restrictions throughout Arizona, visit http://firerestrictions.us/az/.

