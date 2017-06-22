Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting at a home near I-17 and Indian School Road.

Mercedes Fortune, Phoenix Police Department public information officer, told 3TV/CBS 5 that around 3 a.m. one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers that the suspect shot him after a verbal altercation between the two inside the home.

There was no viable suspect description and the shooting is still under investigation.

