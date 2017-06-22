Glendale PD: Woman found dead in apartment after fire

A woman was found dead in an apartment after a fire in Glendale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was found dead in her Glendale apartment after a fire early Thursday morning, according to Glendale police.

Glendale fire and police responded to an apartment fire at 55th Avenue and Camelback Road at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday.

After putting out the fire, crews located a deceased adult female inside the room, police said.

"Unfortunately, when they put out the fire, they did find there was an adult female deceased inside," said Sgt. Scott Waite with Glendale police.

The body was found in the back bedroom and the woman did appear to have burn marks.

They believe the woman is the resident of the apartment.

Glendale fire and police are not sure what the cause of the fire was or the cause of the woman's death.

"Simple answer is it's because of the fire but we always know it's not always that easy," said Waite.

Glendale police are hoping to track down anyone that knows the woman to help with their investigation into the cause of death.

"Maybe not even so much witnesses but just neighbors, friends, people who knew her that can help us get a better understanding of who she was," said Waite.

