2 men linked to several burglaries, thefts arrested by Scottsdale police

Ritchie and Zaitsev together on surveillance cameras. (Source: Scottsdale PD)

The Scottsdale Police Department arrested two men who were linked to several burglaries and thefts earlier this year.

With help from Silent Witness, the suspects were identified as 24-year-old Tylor Ritchie and 24-year-old Alexander Zaitsev.

Police said Ritchie and Zaitsev were wanted in connection to 17 burglaries and thefts, 10 in Scottsdale and 7 in Peoria.

They were arrested driving a stolen vehicle by Scottsdale police on June 15.

The total value of property stolen by Ritchie and Zaitsev was estimated at $50,000, according to police.

One of the burglaries these two men allegedly committed occurred on March 19, around 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

According to a news release, Ritchie and Zaitsev stole wallets, credit cards, golf clubs and other items. They then drove to a Scottsdale SuperPumper gas station and dropped two credit cards belonging to separate people.

