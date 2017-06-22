Group goes after Sen. Flake over health care bill

The group known as Save My Care will start running advertisements on Wednesday in Arizona targeting Sen. Jeff Flake over the GOP health care bill. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Republican health care bill is expected to be released on Wednesday morning and opponents are already turning up the heat on Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake to vote "no."

The group known as Save My Care will start running advertisements on Wednesday in Arizona targeting the junior senator.

[RELATED: Medicaid, the budget and the potential fix]

Flake is one of a handful of Republican senators who haven't made up their minds on the new health proposals.

The 30-second spot describes Flake as a "deciding vote."

"Flake decides whether your costs go up by double digits, whether you're one of the 465,000 who lose coverage, whether Medicaid is gutted, putting disabled children at risk. Flake decides if insurers can charge more because you're over 50," the advertisement said.

An official with Save My Care tells 3TV/CBS 5 that the ad buy was about $250,000.

Some Republicans and business representatives in Arizona are also hoping Flake keeps the Medicaid expansion, which isn't expected in the Senate bill. It's already not in the House version.

[RELATED: Arizona delegation urges Flake, McCain to maintain Medicaid]

The group met with Flake and Sen. John McCain on Tuesday about the issue. Arizona was one of the Republican-led states that approved the Medicaid expansion that was part of former President Barack Obama's health care law. About 400,000 Arizonans gained insurance under the plan.

But there are worries that those Arizonans could lose that insurance if the House or the Senate health care planned are approved.

Again, details of the Senate proposal should be released on Wednesday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.