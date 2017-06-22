Man who wandered away in extreme heat found

Timothy Warren had been missing for six days. (Source: Facebook)

A south Phoenix man who had been missing for six days was found alive and is in the hospital.

Timothy Warren, who has mental issues, had apparently passed out but was discovered by somebody, family members said. He was taken to the hospital.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Search is on for missing man who wandered away in extreme heat]

According to family members, a nurse at the hospital where Warren was taken saw the story and was able to connect him to the family.

It's unclear where he was found and who found him.

More information is expected to be released on Thursday.

Warren originally went missing on June 15 and his family was concerned because he went outside in his house shoes and didn't call. He usually called four times a day.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.