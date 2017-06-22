When it comes sun protection, a multi-layered approach is best

Dr. Sarihan say spray sunscreens can be harder to distribute evenly over the body. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Sunscreen should be part of your daily routine, year-round in Arizona but when it comes to protecting yourself, the type of sunblock you use matters.

"In general, the American Academy of Dermatology they recommend SPF 30 or higher. I would say in Arizona because we're higher UV, SPF 50 or higher would be better," said Dr. Mansi Sarihan, Chief of Dermatology at MIHS.

SPF is just one of the factors to consider in a sunblock.

"You want to make sure it says broad-spectrum, that it's not just covering UV-A or vice versa," Dr. Sarihan said. "I also like to recommend water resistant because even though you may not be going in the water, you may be sweating."

Picking the right protection though only goes so far, how and when you apply it also matters.

The key is to slather it on at least 15 minutes before you head out in the sun and to reapply often.

"We say a shot glass full of sunscreen is what you need to cover your whole body, so it's a decent amount," Dr. Sarihan said.

"It makes it harder to evenly distribute your sunscreen and as a result, you can have a lot of missing spots or thinner layers and thicker layers so as a result, we think that sprays may not be as efficacious as lotions," said Dr. Sarihan.

Using sunscreen is one of the ways to help reduce your risk of skin cancer, but it's not enough on its own as it doesn't make you immune from the sun.

"Really the combination of sunscreen and protective measures like UV umbrellas, hats with at least a 3-inch brim and then UV protective clothing provide a benefit," Dr. Sarihan said.

Ultimately, the best defense against the sun is to avoid it at least during peak hours so between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

