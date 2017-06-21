Winslow man arrested for allegedly killing 3-year-old girl

A Navajo County man was taken to jail after he killed a 3-year-old girl, police said.

Sonny Wyatt Silas, 18, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to police, emergency responders went to a house in Winslow on Tuesday because the girl, Amaya Miguel, wasn't breathing and was unresponsive. She died at the scene.

Amaya was visiting her grandmother at the time. The grandmother left the house late at night for a personal emergency and Amaya was left in the care of Silas, her cousin's boyfriend.

Police said the call came in just a few hours after the grandmother had left.

An autopsy was performed and it was determined the Amaya died after suffering "multiple incidents of blunt force trauma" to her head and body, police said.

After investigating, police arrested Silas after he admitted he was responsible for the girl's death, according to police.

He was booked on second-degree murder charges.

