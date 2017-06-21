Attorney General issues scam alert about A/C repairs

The attorney general suggests that customers check out online reviews and verify the company is licensed to operate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning the public to be on the look out for scammers looking to make a buck off the hot weather.

With record temperatures, Brnovich issued a consumer alert Wednesday for people who need their air conditioning fixed.

"When the air conditioning unit goes out, families are desperate to get it fixed fast,” Brnovich said. "Arizonans need to do their homework and know their rights to make sure they don’t get burned by a shady air conditioning repair company.”

Brnovich offered several tips to keep from getting ripped off.

The attorney general suggests that customers check out online reviews and verify the company is licensed to operate.

He also recommends people shouldn't cave to high-pressure sales tactics and get everything in writing.

