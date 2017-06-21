Man trespasses at Palo Verde nuclear power plant, per MCSO

A man is accused of trespassing at the nuclear power plant in the far west Valley on Tuesday.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Alexander Chavez went onto the Palo Verde Generation Station property in Tonopah just after 5:30 a.m. after he followed a plant worker from his home in Buckeye.

The 33-year-old drove past a "no trespassing" sign and followed employees through the parking lot, MCSO said.

He reportedly got out of his Toyota Camry and appeared to be praying, deputies said. He then walked up to the inner perimeter security fence where security detained him.

Chavez has been booked into jail on criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

