Powerhouse lobbying firm rebrands amid federal indictment

The hits keep coming for the powerful lobbyist caught up in an alleged scheme to buy off the vote of a regulator.

The powerful lobbyist firm founded two years ago with Jim Norton has taken down its website and plans to change its name.

Axiom Public Affairs will be renamed Compass Rose, according to Kelsey Lundy, who had taken over as managing partner for Norton who has been on leave.

[READ MORE: Indicted lobbyist steps away from firm as clients leave]

Norton was indicted last month on federal bribery and fraud charges along with former Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce, his wife Sherry Pierce, and George Johnson, the owner of Johnson Utilities.

The feds accused Norton of acting as a go-between to funnel thousands of dollars from Johnson to Pierce.

In exchange for the money, the federal indictment accused Pierce of voting to let Johnson raise fees on his water customers so he could pay his personal income taxes.

Following the indictment, Axiom lost its biggest clients which included the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, defense contractor Raytheon, and United Healthcare of Arizona.

Axiom has deep ties to Gov. Doug Ducey as Norton has known the governor since college.

And Axiom co-founder Sean Noble directed millions of dollars from unknown donors to help Ducey win the election in 2014. According to Lundy, Noble will be part of Compass Rose.

RELATED:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.