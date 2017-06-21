Search is on for missing man who wandered away in extreme heat

Now off his medication, Warren is likely lost and dehydrated. (Source: Facebook)

A Phoenix family is checking parks, bus stops, even the morgue, looking for a loved one who wandered away in the extreme heat.

Fifty-four-year-old Timothy Warren has been missing for six days. His family says he has PTSD and schizophrenia, anxiety and depression. Now they’re even more worried he’s out in this sweltering heat.

“I’m looking for the height because he’s a tall guy,” says Warren’s sister, Tauheedah Jabaar as she takes yet another lap in her car around south Phoenix.

“This is the neighborhood he grew up in. So he knows every nook and cranny of this neighborhood,” she said.

“She said he had on is house shoes, a pair of pants, a shirt, his glasses, his wallet. And she was concerned because he never goes outside in his house shoes,” said Jabaar.

The usual four phone calls a day turned into zero. No one has talked to him since.

Then came the extreme heat, with temps exceeding 115 the last few days.

“We feel like the clock is ticking," said Jabaar.

Now off his medication, Warren is likely lost and dehydrated.

“We suspect that he may be in a stupor, lethargic,” said Jabaar.

His family says they're not giving up, even as the heat beats down on their search efforts.

"We can't sleep. He's the special person in the family, you know," said Jabaar.

The family has filed a missing person report. They ask if you think you see Warren, give Phoenix police a call.

