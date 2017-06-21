PD: Man exposes himself at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa

A Mesa man is accused of exposing himself at Golfland Sunsplash arcade, according to court documents.

Investigators said 22-year-old Alexander Xavier Williams was supposed to be watching two young children when he showed his genitals and touched himself in front of a woman on Monday.

Williams then pulled his shirt down and left the water park, abandoning the children, ages 7 and 8, in the arcade, court documents said.

Police said they identified Williams as the suspect via security cameras and later located at the Motel 6 nearby.

He was arrested and later confessed to the indecent exposure, documents said.

Police said Williams is an uncle to the two children. They were returned to their father.

