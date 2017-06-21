Collapsed roller rink roof had not been inspected in decades

Documents show Rollero was inspected in 1971 in preparation for sewer work and then again in 1982 for a “telephone permit.” (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Records from the City of Phoenix show the Rollero Family Roller Skating Center had not been inspected since the early 1980s. The roof collapsed Tuesday night after closing time. It’s unclear why the roof came down.

A city spokesman says commercial buildings are inspected when the owners have applied to do construction or if the city receives complaints.

Rollero went up in 1961 back when the quadrant near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road was part of the county. Phoenix annexed the area in 1963, so the city does not have records of the original building permit.

A city spokesman says there were no complaints received on the aging building.

The rink has been a popular hangout for west Valley kids for decades and was open Tuesday before the incident. The property is now fenced off while city crews assess the damage and investigate a cause.

Someone who answered a call to the owners Wednesday refused to comment. A city spokesman says the owners will have to apply for a permit for repairs, but it’s unclear if the owners intend to fix up the Maryvale icon.

