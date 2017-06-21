Blood tests show driver had alcohol, drugs in system before crash that killed 2 teens

A Phoenix man has been arrested on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault in an October 2016 crash that killed two teenagers.

Police said Roberto Paredes, 28, was driving the truck that was involved in the collision at 59th Avenue and Camelback.

At the time, police said Paredes showed signs of impairment.

According to new court documents, police say they "detected an odor of intoxicating beverages coming from the driver Roberto's breath and bloodshot watery eyes at the scene."

Isia Slater, 16, and Yohana Giorgis, 17, were killed in the crash.

Yohana's twin sister and another teen also suffered injuries in the collision.

Police say that on October 14, 2016, Parades was driving a green truck with no license plate when he collided with the victims' car, a Kia.

Witnesses say he was going "really fast" and they estimated the car to be going up to 70 miles an hour.

Parades' blood samples were sent to the DPS crime lab for toxicology tests. The first draw resulted in a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .109. The second draw an hour later resulted in a BAC of .092.

Police say his "first sample of blood also resulted in a positive result for benzoylecgonine-a metabolite for cocaine. The other driver had no

alcohol or drugs found in her blood."

Paredes is due back in court June 28.

