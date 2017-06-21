Man found fatally shot at Grand Canyon, suicide is suspected

Authorities say a man has been found dead at Grand Canyon National Park after apparently shooting himself.

Park rangers received a call about a possible shooting at Hopi Point on the canyon's South Rim shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They responded to the scene and reported finding an unidentified man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rangers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the incident is being investigated by the National Park Service.

