Three people ejected from boat on Lake Havasu

Three people were ejected from a boat late Tuesday morning near Havasu Palms on Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff's Waterways deputies responded to the boat accident where they found three men, including the operator, ejected from the boat.

The boat was reportedly traveling southbound on Lake Havasu near Havasu Palms when the accident happened.

Deputies say the 36-foot Skater vessel was traveling at an estimated 80 to 100 mile an hour.

The operator was identified as Huntington Beach, California resident Larry Allen Guillen, 56.

Guillen reportedly made a hard left turn and the occupants were then ejected.

Everyone on board was wearing a life jacket and the Guillen was also wearing the safety engine cutoff lanyard.

Guillen suffered a severe head laceration and was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center.

The other two passengers were identified as Lake Havasu City residents Bradly Stewart, 40, and Anthony Nelson, 28.

They had minor injuries but chose not to go to the medical center.

Several witnesses said they saw the huge splash when the accident happened.

Deputies say the boat's high rate of speed is a factor in this case.

The accident is still under investigation.

