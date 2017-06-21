Mini-meteorologists called in to help forecast record heat

By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
With another day of searing heat, the 3TV Forecasters added extra staff to help track temperatures Wednesday morning.

Jarett Bell, age 10, and Alexis Bell, age 8, both from Francis Brandon-Pickett Elementary in Queen Creek, helped Arizona Family's Meteorologist Kim Quintero inform the public of the day's record-high temperatures expected.

With Excessive Heat Warnings extended through Sunday across Greater Phoenix, Alexis and Jarett provided safety tips and showcased a slight drop in highs in the 7-day forecast.

You can nominate your child to be a mini-meteorologist by going to azfamily.com/weatherkids.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ Mini-Meteorologists]

