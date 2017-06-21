Arpaio makes last-ditch effort to delay his contempt trial

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is asking a judge to delay his criminal trial that's scheduled to start Monday.

His lawyers say in court papers that a delay is needed until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether it will take up Arpaio's request to have a jury, rather than a judge, decide whether he's guilty of criminal contempt-of-court.

Arpaio faces the charge for defiance of a 2011 court order to stop his immigration patrols.

He acknowledged prolonging his patrols, but insists his disobedience wasn't intentional.

His attorneys also heavily criticized prosecutors making a court filing that mentioned attorney-client communications between the sheriff and his then-lawyer about the 2011 order.

They say if the presiding judge has read the filing, then a mistrial should be declared and the judge should be recused.

