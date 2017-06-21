MCSO: Nothing suspicious found at scene of Chandler fire

A home under construction went up in flames on Tuesday in Chandler. (Source: Connor Chamalbide/MCSO)

MCSO says nothing suspicious has been found at the scene of a huge fire in Chandler.

The fire scorched a two-story business under construction near Germann Road and Arizona Avenue.

Temperatures were still in the triple digits around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as crews from Chandler, Gilbert. Sun Lakes, Phoenix, Tempe and Apache Junction fought the flames.

The building is being called a "total loss."

Arson detectives are now taking over the investigation into the blaze. But so far, investigators say they have found nothing suspicious.

MCSO officials do say there were workers at the site prior to the fire starting.

The building was completely framed with some of the outer layers on it, but the whole structure burned to the ground.

There were no reported injuries.

MCSO Arson Detectives on scene investigating an industrial fire from last in Chandler. Nothing suspicious as of now, investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ZOuVXhBI7J — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) June 21, 2017

