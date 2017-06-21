Jaime's Local Love: Lafayette Avenue Ceramics

Jillian Schimmel of Lafayette Avenue Ceramics fell in love with ceramics in an after-school program in elementary school.

Originally from Philadelphia, Jillian moved to Phoenix in 2008 to major in ceramics at Arizona Sate University; where she fell in love with the heat and the sunsets and never looked back.

She loves working alongside her small team in a Tempe studio, sharing her passion and knowledge of sustainable living through this business. Working with clay from a young age, Jillian gravitates towards the incredibly hands-on, physical process.

Every day is different. Between throwing pots, mixing glazes, loading and unloading kilns, there is never a dull moment.

You may ask, "Why Lafayette Avenue"? In Ventnor City, New Jersey- right next to the famous Atlantic City, there is a quaint street where the front doors are always open, and families gather out on the front porch to enjoy the ocean view.

On Lafayette Avenue, there was a small gray house with a red door. This is where the Schimmel family is from and it's the heart, soul and inspiration behind this business.

Ceramics was a side gig for Jillian for about four years until a year ago when she quit her day job and is now making mugs, plates, bowls, and carafes full time-- and loving it!

Jillian even makes a mug with a cactus on it-- hand painted in 14 karat gold.

You'll love her things!

Jaime

Lafayette Avenue Ceramics

Address: 941 South Park Lane, Tempe AZ 85281

Phone: 267-481-0614

Website: www.LafayetteAvenueCeramics.com

Email: jillian@LafayetteAvenueCeramics.com

Facebook: @LafayetteAvenueCeramics

Instagram: @LafayetteAvenueCeramics

