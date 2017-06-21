Nogales border officers nab woman with load of meth

During this extremely hot week, our first thought was that this photo shows bags and bags of ice.

Turns out, it's a photo that shows bags and bags of meth.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a 39-year-old Nogales, Arizona woman on Monday for an alleged attempt to smuggle more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States.

When the woman attempted to enter the U.S. through the Dennis DeConcini crossing, a CBP officer directed her to a secondary inspection area.

During the inspection, officers discovered 50 packages of methamphetamine hidden inside the doors and tailgate of her 2003 Dodge Ram truck.

Officers seized the drugs, which are valued at more than $153,000.

The suspect was charged with drug smuggling, and was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.