Car buying tips to help save you money

The 4th of July is just around the corner, and with that you'll likely hear about special incentives to get you behind the wheel of a new car.

But if you're in the market for a new ride, there are things to consider before signing on the dotted line.

If you buy or lease a car every five to ten years, it can be hard to know whether a deal is really a deal.

First things first, do your homework. Know the incentives and rebates before you arrive at a car dealership.

An industry source like Kelley Blue Book is a good place to start. There, you can see a current list of dealer discounts.

Choose the right kind of car. Look at cars that are being phased out or replaced with new models, they're more likely to be discounted.

Get the timing right. During sale weeks, you may not have the time to haggle as much as you want to.

Read the room if you are the only person there, you may have the time to knock down the price.

And drive away with the car you want.

