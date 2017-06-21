3 On Your Side

Save money by cleaning your mattress

Your mattress is like the sofa of your bedroom.

Since we spend about a third of our life sleeping, its no wonder we have to shell out some cash for a good mattress.

According to the review site "Sleep like the Dead," the average price of mattresses can range from a couple hundred bucks to a few thousand.

In order to protect your investment, you should give your mattress a good cleaning

The experts at Consumer Reports say to start with a vacuum, use the upholstery attachment and make sure you get all the seams and crevices.

Check for stains and spot treat if you need to, then, deodorize!

Sprinkle baking soda all over the top. Be generous and empty the box, try to let the baking soda sit for 24 hours. Then vacuum up the baking soda.

You can sleep more easily, knowing your mattress and the money you spent on it are protected.

