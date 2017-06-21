Man dies in Prescott-area home after attacking wife, stepson

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials have released more details about the death of a man at his home south of Prescott last weekend.

They say 50-year-old James Beryl Johnson was involved in a domestic dispute involving his wife and stepson Saturday night.

Sheriff's officials say it's believed Johnson first attacked his 48-year-old wife, breaking one of her legs in the process.

They say Johnson then began to choke his 19-year-old stepson when Johnson's wife removed a handgun from her husband's belt and fired multiple shots at him.

Sheriff's officials say the stepson then stabbed Johnson with a kitchen knife.

The county Medical Examiner's Office has determined that one of the shots fired into James Johnson's body caused his death.

The case now will be forwarded to the County Attorney's Office.

