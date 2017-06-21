Steak Frites, Pan Seared Salmon with Dijon Honey Sauce, Crispy Arugula, Mixed Grain Rice Pilaf & Tomato Salads

Steak Frites

8 oz. Wagyu Flatiron – 1 each

¼ tsp. Kosher salt

1/8 tsp. Black pepper

1 tsp. canola oil

9 oz. Shoestring French fries

Kosher salt – to taste

4 oz. sliced zucchini, sliced yellow squash and ½ a quartered Roma tomato

2 tsp. canola oil to sauté the vegetables in

½ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

Method –

1. Turn on the grill and get it hot about 350 degrees or if cooking inside, heat up a sauté pan over medium heat.

2. Place the steak on a plate and season with the oil first and then the salt and pepper.

3. Once grill and or sauté pan are hot, place the meat and cook for 2 minutes on each side for medium rare.

4. If using a fryer, heat it up to 350 degrees, once heated drop in your fries and cook for 5 minutes.

5. In a separate sauté pan, heat up over medium heat then add the vegetables and seasoning, sauté for about 3-4 minutes. Serve al dente.

6. Remove steak from the grill and let it rest for 3 minutes, remove fries from the fryer and drain, place in a bowl with the salt and toss to coat.

7. Grab a plate, place your vegetables at the bottom, then place your fries next to them and then your steak on a plate, enjoy.



Grilled Salmon

INGREDIENTS

Skunna Bay Salmon 8 oz

Salt, Kosher 1/2 tsp

black pepper 1/4 tsp

PROCEDURE:

1. season both sides of the salmon, place on the hot grill.

2.cook for 2 minutes, then rotate a 1/4 turn, cook 2 more minutes

3. flip the salmon and cook 2 minutes, rotate 1/4 turn and cook

cook 2 more minutes and remove.

Dijon Honey Sauce

INGREDIENTS

Dijon Mustard 1 Cup

Stone Ground Mustard 1/2 Cup

Heavy Cream 2 Cup

Honey 1/4 Cup

Tarragon, chopped 2 Tbsp

half and half 1 Cup

PROCEDURE:

1. Chop the tarragon and place in a medium sauce pot wit al the

ingredients.

2. Heat on medium until it almost comes to a boil, reduce to low

3. Stir with a wisk. Remove from heat.

Crispy Arugula

Fresh arugula 1 qt

PROCEDURE:

1. Place the fresh arugula in the fryer for 3 minutes, let cook.

2. when the bubbles slow down, remove into fryer basket.

3. Drain of oil and place in a pan with a linen in the bottom.

4. save for service

Mixed Grain Pilaf

INGREDIENTS

Red Quinoa 2 Cup

Quinoa 2 Cup

Carrot 1/2 Cup

Celery 1/2 Cup

Onion 1/4 cup

garlic chopped 2 Tbsp

Thyme 4 ea

Farro 2 Cup

Couc Cous 1 Cup

Vegetable Stock 1 gal

Vegetable Stock - water and vegetable base 3.34 oz

128 oz

PROCEDURE:

1. Dice the carrots, celery, onions and garlic

2. mix in a bowl and divide in half

3. place the 1/2 batch of mirepoix(carrots, celery, onion, garlic)

in a rice cooker with both quinoa, place 2 sprigs of time and 64 oz

vegetable stock. Close lid and cook on white rice setting

4. in a large sauce pot, place the other half of the mirepoix and

cook for 2 minutes, add the farro and the rest of the stock(64 oz)

and the other sprigs of thyme

5. bring to a boil and cook 8 minutes, unitl stightly tender.

6. in another pot, fill with water, bring to a boil and cook the cous

cous, until aldente, 8 minutes.

7. Drain the farro and reserve the vegetable stock.

8. Place each grain on separate trays to cool.

9. Once cooled, place in a large bowl and mix together. Portion(8 oz)

Tomato Mozzarella

INGREDIENTS

4x4 tomato - 1/2 inch slice 3 ea

Bufalo Mozzarella - 1/2 inch 3 ea

Basil Leaves 3 ea

Salt 1 pinch

pepper 1 pinch

extra virgin olive oil 1 oz

White balsamic glaze 1 oz

Micro Basil 1 oz

PROCEDURE:

1. in a shallow bowl, place the tomatoes in a triangle pattern.

2. top the tomatoes with the whole basil leaves.

3. top the tomatoes with the mozzarella slices.

4. season with the salt and pepper.

5. drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil. Drizzle with the white balsamic

6. in the center, top with the micro basil.



Tomato Onion

INGREDIENTS

4x4 Tomato - 1/2 inch slice 3 Slices

Sweet onion - 1/2 inch slice 3 slices

Blue cheese dressing 3 oz

Red wine Vinaigrette 2 oz

Chopped Arugula 1/2 oz

Bleu Cheese Crumbles 2 oz

PROCEDURE:

1. on a long plate, place a tomato slice at the top and alternate with

the onions and tomatoes.

2. top with the bleu cheese dressing and the bleu cheese crumbles

3. top with the chopped arugula.

4. squirt the red wine vinaigrette around the outside of the tomato

and onions





