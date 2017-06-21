Steak Frites, Pan Seared Salmon with Dijon Honey Sauce, Crispy Arugula, Mixed Grain Rice Pilaf & Tomato Salads

Steak Frites, Pan Seared Salmon with Dijon Honey Sauce, Crispy Arugula, Mixed Grain Rice Pilaf & Tomato SaladsPosted:
Steak Frites
8 oz. Wagyu Flatiron – 1 each
¼ tsp. Kosher salt
1/8 tsp. Black pepper
1 tsp. canola oil
9 oz. Shoestring French fries
Kosher salt – to taste
4 oz. sliced zucchini, sliced yellow squash and ½ a quartered Roma tomato
2 tsp. canola oil to sauté the vegetables in
½ tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
Method –
1. Turn on the grill and get it hot about 350 degrees or if cooking inside, heat up a sauté pan over medium heat.
2. Place the steak on a plate and season with the oil first and then the salt and pepper.
3. Once grill and or sauté pan are hot, place the meat and cook for 2 minutes on each side for medium rare.
4. If using a fryer, heat it up to 350 degrees, once heated drop in your fries and cook for 5 minutes.
5. In a separate sauté pan, heat up over medium heat then add the vegetables and seasoning, sauté for about 3-4 minutes. Serve al dente.
6. Remove steak from the grill and let it rest for 3 minutes, remove fries from the fryer and drain, place in a bowl with the salt and toss to coat.
7. Grab a plate, place your vegetables at the bottom, then place your fries next to them and then your steak on a plate, enjoy.
Grilled Salmon
INGREDIENTS
Skunna Bay Salmon 8 oz
Salt, Kosher 1/2 tsp
black pepper 1/4 tsp
PROCEDURE:
1. season both sides of the salmon, place on the hot grill.
2.cook for 2 minutes, then rotate a 1/4 turn, cook 2 more minutes
3. flip the salmon and cook 2 minutes, rotate 1/4 turn and cook
cook 2 more minutes and remove.
Dijon Honey Sauce
INGREDIENTS
Dijon Mustard 1 Cup
Stone Ground Mustard 1/2 Cup
Heavy Cream 2 Cup
Honey 1/4 Cup
Tarragon, chopped 2 Tbsp
half and half 1 Cup
PROCEDURE:
1. Chop the tarragon and place in a medium sauce pot wit al the
ingredients.
2. Heat on medium until it almost comes to a boil, reduce to low
3. Stir with a wisk. Remove from heat.
Crispy Arugula
Fresh arugula 1 qt
PROCEDURE:
1. Place the fresh arugula in the fryer for 3 minutes, let cook.
2. when the bubbles slow down, remove into fryer basket.
3. Drain of oil and place in a pan with a linen in the bottom.
4. save for service
Mixed Grain Pilaf
INGREDIENTS
Red Quinoa 2 Cup
Quinoa 2 Cup
Carrot 1/2 Cup
Celery 1/2 Cup
Onion 1/4 cup
garlic chopped 2 Tbsp
Thyme 4 ea
Farro 2 Cup
Couc Cous 1 Cup
Vegetable Stock 1 gal
Vegetable Stock - water and vegetable base 3.34 oz
128 oz
PROCEDURE:
1. Dice the carrots, celery, onions and garlic
2. mix in a bowl and divide in half
3. place the 1/2 batch of mirepoix(carrots, celery, onion, garlic)
in a rice cooker with both quinoa, place 2 sprigs of time and 64 oz
vegetable stock. Close lid and cook on white rice setting
4. in a large sauce pot, place the other half of the mirepoix and
cook for 2 minutes, add the farro and the rest of the stock(64 oz)
and the other sprigs of thyme
5. bring to a boil and cook 8 minutes, unitl stightly tender.
6. in another pot, fill with water, bring to a boil and cook the cous
cous, until aldente, 8 minutes.
7. Drain the farro and reserve the vegetable stock.
8. Place each grain on separate trays to cool.
9. Once cooled, place in a large bowl and mix together. Portion(8 oz)
Tomato Mozzarella
INGREDIENTS
4x4 tomato - 1/2 inch slice 3 ea
Bufalo Mozzarella - 1/2 inch 3 ea
Basil Leaves 3 ea
Salt 1 pinch
pepper 1 pinch
extra virgin olive oil 1 oz
White balsamic glaze 1 oz
Micro Basil 1 oz
PROCEDURE:
1. in a shallow bowl, place the tomatoes in a triangle pattern.
2. top the tomatoes with the whole basil leaves.
3. top the tomatoes with the mozzarella slices.
4. season with the salt and pepper.
5. drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil. Drizzle with the white balsamic
6. in the center, top with the micro basil.
Tomato Onion
INGREDIENTS
4x4 Tomato - 1/2 inch slice 3 Slices
Sweet onion - 1/2 inch slice 3 slices
Blue cheese dressing 3 oz
Red wine Vinaigrette 2 oz
Chopped Arugula 1/2 oz
Bleu Cheese Crumbles 2 oz
PROCEDURE:
1. on a long plate, place a tomato slice at the top and alternate with
the onions and tomatoes.
2. top with the bleu cheese dressing and the bleu cheese crumbles
3. top with the chopped arugula.
4. squirt the red wine vinaigrette around the outside of the tomato
and onions