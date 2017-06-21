Daughter who stole from disabled mom sentenced to prison

The state attorney general says a 62-year-old woman was sentenced to over four years in prison after taking about $800,000 from her disabled mother's retirement account.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a news release that Dianne Butler pleaded guilty to one count of theft of vulnerable adult and one count of unlawful use of power of attorney.

He says Butler was the power of attorney for her mother when relatives learned in March 2016 that the mother's account was empty.

The mother's home was also about to be foreclosed because Butler didn't pay the HOA fees.

Scottsdale police investigated and found that nearly $800,000 was stolen from the account between January 2010 and December 2015.

Butler was ordered to pay the full amount in restitution and she'll be on five years of probation after serving time in prison.

