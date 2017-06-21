Organic Egg Salad with French Vinaigrette

Organic Egg Salad

10 fresh eggs

3/4 cup salt

1/2 cup minced chives or green onions

2 TBSP Dijon Mustard

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/2 TBSP white wine vinegar

salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Put fresh eggs and 3/4 cup salt in saucepan, cover with cold water. Bring pot to rolling boil, reduce heat to simmer and set 9 minute timer. After 9 minutes, remove pan from heat, drain boiling water and shock eggs immediately with cold water and ice to stop cooking.

Peel cooled eggs. Dry peeled eggs with paper towels. Chop, use egg slicer or grate hard boiled eggs to about 1/2 inch size in a medium size bowl. Add chives, mustard, mayonnaise, white wine vinegar and salt and pepper to taste.

Can be prepared 2 days ahead, store in fridge.

Serves approximately 6.

Delicious with bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, jicama either as a sandwich or served with salad.

French Vinaigrette

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 1/2 TBSP minced red onions or white part of green onion

1 large garlic clove, minced or smashed

1 1/2 TBSP Dijon mustard

1 cup extra virgin olive oil, grapeseed oil or a mix of oils

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Recipe works best when all ingredients are at room temperature.

In a bowl, combine vinegar, onions and garlic. Allow to macerate for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes add Dijon mustard, salt and fresh ground pepper. Working with a whisk, slowly drizzle oil into the vinegar mixture until you have an emulsified vinaigrette.

Taste for seasoning - can add a pinch of sugar, honey or sweetener if desired.

Please note - the vinegar and oil proportions are the essential part of this recipe.

You can add herbs or use different types of vinegars and a combination of oils to make the flavoring of your choice.

