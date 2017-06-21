Street sweeper crashes into traffic pole in Glendale

A street sweeper crashed into a traffic signal pole in a single vehicle accident on Wednesday morning in Glendale.

According to Glendale PD, the street sweeper was traveling northbound on 59th Avenue when it collided with the traffic signal pole at Greenbriar Drive.

The traffic signal fell into the middle of the roadway and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Glendale police said there were no signs of impairment and they believe the driver may have fallen asleep or had an unknown medical event.

