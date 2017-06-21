SLIDESHOW: Rollero Family Skating Center roof collapse

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The roof at Rollero Skate Rink partially collapsed on Wednesday night, causing a natural gas link, firefighters said. Crews were called out to the rink near 75th Avenue and Indian School around 9 p.m.

APP USERS: Click/tap here for slideshow

Click/tap here for full story

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.