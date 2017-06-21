Arizona DPS sets up operation to catch a serial speeder

DPS said troopers knew Ling's route of travel and a DPS helicopter was able to follow him from the air as it exited the freeway in a "special operation." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A serial speeder is in custody after the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted a "special operation" to apprehend the motorcyclist. (Source: MCSO/3TV/CBS 5)

A suspected serial speeder is in custody after the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted a special operation to apprehend the motorcyclist.

According to Trooper Kameron Lee, public information officer for Arizona DPS, 22-year-old Noah Ling from El Mirage had managed to elude police at least six times in the past.

Court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5 state that for the past two months a blue Suzuki motorcycle has been traveling the same route, eastbound on Loop 101 at high speeds while passing on the shoulder and splitting traffic.

A DPS officer stated in court documents that he had tried to pull Ling over on five occasions and every time he would drive away at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The officer said that with the help of Arizona Department of Transportation's freeway cameras, he was able to figure out that Ling consistently exited the freeway at either the Happy Valley exit or the Pinnacle Peak exit.

[RAW VIDEO: Noah Ling's initial court appearance]

Based on Ling's pattern, officers with DPS set up a special operation, strategically placing officers along the speeder's normal route. Sure enough, on Wednesday, June 21, the speeder raced through the area.

Just before 7 a.m. officers attempted to stop the motorcycle as it sped along on Loop 101. The motorcycle accelerated away as usual, but this time DPS was prepared.

A helicopter was waiting in the air ready to follow the motorcycle and troopers were stationed near the freeway exits. Ling exited the freeway at Pinnacle Peak Road and sped into a nearby residential and business area.

The helicopter and unmarked DPS units followed Ling as he drove to his place of employment, ditched the bike and ran inside. Officers followed him inside the business and found him hiding in the bathroom and took him into custody.

[MUG SHOT: Noah Ling]

Lee said Ling faces two counts of felony flight and one count of endangerment. Ling's bond was set at $5,000.

[PDF: Noah Ling's court paperwork]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.