Highline Fire dies down outside Payson

After battling the Highline Fire outside Payson for almost two weeks, fire officials say they have the blaze 92 percent contained.

With the help of recent rains in the area, firefighters were able to extinguish any remaining heat near the containment lines to reduce the risk of spotting. So far, the fire has burned 6,768 acres.

Crews are working on the clean up from the fire and will repair the Highline and General Cook Scenic Trails which were were used as a control line for the blaze.

The fire started on June 8 and originated about eight miles north of Payson. The fire mainly burned in the scar from the previous Dude Fire back in 1990.

A total of 914 crews battled the fire and were able to get the fire almost all the way contained by June 20. Remaining crews will work on mopping up remaining heat and patrolling hot spots near containment lines.

All evacuations and pre-evacuations have now been lifted and no other community meetings are planned. Crews will continue to monitor the area as high winds and record heat are predicted in the forecast.

