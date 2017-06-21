How long would it take for 600 pounds of ice to melt in Phoenix heat?

How long does 600 pounds of ice take to melt? (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

How long would it take for a 600-pound block of ice to melt in the Phoenix heat?

With temperatures at 117 degrees on Monday and 118 degrees on Tuesday, you would believe it wouldn’t take long.

3TV/CBS 5 held a live stream of ice melting in the parking lot to determine the length it would take.

Our live stream was up for over 36 hours as the ice slowly melted away.

Check out this time-lapse of the ice melting away.

