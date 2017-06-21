Marching band practices outside during record heat in Tempe

From dedicated drummers to tenacious trumpeters, this local marching band never misses a beat, even in extreme heat.

The Phenom Marching Band is made up of musicians from middle schools, high schools and colleges from all over the state and 3TV/CBS 5 caught them practicing outside at Tempe Sports Complex in record-breaking temperatures for their next big event.

Some might think it's crazy to be practicing outside in the heat, but the band says its just part of the job.

"The activity exists outdoors so that's where we practice because that's where we're going to perform," said Michael Krill of Phenom.

Phenom is currently practicing for Drums Across the Desert, their upcoming event in Mesa. Even in the record-breaking 119 degree temperatures, the band practiced their music and their formations across the field.

"We've been outdoors acclimating all spring so we've been working up to it...we call it dedication, suffering for the art," Krill said.

Most kids and even adults would rather be beating the heat on such a hot day, but these kids march to the beat of their own drum.

"These kids really love this activity and they want to be here and we want to be here for them and help them get as good as they can," said Chris Canby, who works with the Phenom drumline.

Of course, they are smart about their rehearsals and have plenty of water and stay in the shade when possible. It seems like a grueling day of practice, but everyone in Phenom was happy to be together playing the same tune.

