Tenants at Phoenix apartment complex without A/C in brutal heat

Tenants at the Polk Terrace Apartments off North 23rd Street say they have been without A/C for two days.

“We’re just sitting in front of the fan, it’s just blowing,” said one of the tenants.

They have had to deal with 118 degree temperatures and some tenants have children.

“We can’t even eat. I have been taking showers right and left and trying to drink a lot of water,” said another tenant.

None of the tenants wanted to show their faces when speaking with 3TV/CBS 5.

They claim the owners of Polk Terrace Apartments have shown indifference to the A/C problem.

The owners say the A/C will get fixed in the next couple days.

“They don’t care because she told us if they don’t come out tonight, we don’t know when they’re coming out,” said a tenant.

State law says it’s a landlord’s responsibility to fix the problem within 48 hours.

For these people, every second in this unbearable heat is too much.

