The heat keeps coming Wednesday morning

Posted: Updated:
By Kim Quintero, 3TV/CBS 5 Meteorologist
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Record-heat is expected once again across Arizona, and forecasters at the National Weather Service are extending Excessive Heat Warnings now through Sunday.

On Tuesday, Phoenix Sky Harbor set a record high of 119 degrees, shattering the old record of 116 set last year.

The forecast high for Phoenix today is 117. The current record is 115. A slight dip in temperatures is in the forecast as high pressure briefly tracks a little farther south from Arizona and humidity increases. Look for a high of 113 Thursday, 112 Friday, 116 Saturday, 115 Sunday and 112 Monday.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be hottest of the week in Northern Arizona as a drier air mass moves in. All-time high records will be challenged in a several communities. 

In the White Mountains, dry thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and this evening, producing erratic winds and lightning. Outflows from those storms will kick up winds in the Valley from time to time, but blowing dust is not a concern.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme heat]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:35:00 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

  • My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:10:04 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

  • Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:07:50 GMT
    Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >
    •   