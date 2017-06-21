The heat keeps coming Wednesday morning

Record-heat is expected once again across Arizona, and forecasters at the National Weather Service are extending Excessive Heat Warnings now through Sunday.

On Tuesday, Phoenix Sky Harbor set a record high of 119 degrees, shattering the old record of 116 set last year.

The forecast high for Phoenix today is 117. The current record is 115. A slight dip in temperatures is in the forecast as high pressure briefly tracks a little farther south from Arizona and humidity increases. Look for a high of 113 Thursday, 112 Friday, 116 Saturday, 115 Sunday and 112 Monday.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be hottest of the week in Northern Arizona as a drier air mass moves in. All-time high records will be challenged in a several communities.

In the White Mountains, dry thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and this evening, producing erratic winds and lightning. Outflows from those storms will kick up winds in the Valley from time to time, but blowing dust is not a concern.

