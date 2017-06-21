Man shot in arm overnight in Glendale

A man was shot in overnight in Glendale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was shot twice overnight at a Glendale apartment complex, according to Glendale police.

Glendale police responded to a shooting call near 5900 Royal Palm Road around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male in his 20s with at least one gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said they have limited information on the suspects but believe the shooters were a couple male suspects, who left the scene in a white four-door sedan.

