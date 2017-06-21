3 teens hospitalized after possible drug overdose in Phoenix

Three teens were transported for a possible overdose. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix fire responded to a Phoenix apartment complex for a report of three teenagers with an altered mental status Wednesday morning.

According to Phoenix FD, the teenagers, a 14-year-old female and two 15-year-old males, managed to obtain alcohol and were drinking inside the female's apartment while her parent was away.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex near 42nd Street and Ray Road.

The female was being watched by another adult in a different apartment and went home to get some of her things.

When she hadn't returned, the adult went to the teen's apartment and found the teenagers drinking and called police around 12:30 a.m.

One of the males was treated for alcohol poisoning and is currently in stable condition, Phoenix fire said.

