Roof partially collapses at west Phoenix skating rink

Inspectors are expected Wednesday to take a look at the damage left behind after a portion of the roof of Rollero Family Skaing Center collapsed. That collapse caused a natural gas leak, firefighters said.

Crews were called out to the rink near 75th Avenue and Indian School around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Capt. Larry Subervi with the Phoenix Fire Department, no one was inside at the time of the collapse. The facility closes at 8 p.m.

Crews said they set up a collapse and evacuation perimeter.

The current owners have owned the building for 36 years but the building is about 70 years old, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

According to Subervi, the Rollero structure was built with a bowstring type roof, which was a popular type of roof in the construction of large warehouses prior to the 1960s.

"The design worked particularly well for structures that had large, open spaces with no supporting columns in the middle, such as car dealerships and other vehicle storage buildings, supermarkets, bowling alleys and skating rinks," Greg Jakubowski wrote on FireRescueMagazine.com in 2013.

These types of buildings pose a threat to firefighters as their truss systems fail rapidly under fire conditions. The same is true in the case of a roof collapse.

"[B]uildings with bowstring truss roofs will not only collapse downward, but can also force the load-bearing walls, upon which the trusses sit, outward in a collapse situation," Jakubowski explained.

An investigation into what caused the collapse is underway.

According to Rollero Family Skating Center's website, the place is family owned and operated and is "the oldest skating rink in the Valley."

Rollero announced on its Facebook and Twitter pages that it "will be closed until further notice," citing only "unforseen [sic] circumstances."

