Fire breaks out at vacant strip mall

The heat also posed a challenge for firefighters. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters had to battle the heat and the flames when a fire broke out at a vacant strip mall on Tuesday night.

It started around 9 p.m. in the area of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Fire crews said the flames started in the attic and quickly spread. Firefighters from the Phoenix Fire Department and Glendale Fire Department were able to prevent the fire from going into the interior, said Capt. Larry Subervi with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters faced obstacles besides just the flames.

"The fire provided challenges as it was 108 degrees at the start of the fire and the building is older construction with a lath and plaster mansard," Subervi said in an email.

Crews from the roof and on the ground were used to put the fire out.

No one was hurt.

It's unclear what led up to the fire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.