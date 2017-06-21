Places in AZ hotter than Phoenix during heat wave

Even though Phoenix hit a new heat record with the temperature at 119 degrees on June 20, it wasn't the hottest place in the state.

That accomplishment goes to Gilbert, which reached 123 degrees!

According to official estimates, Gila Bend and Mohave Valley reached 123 degrees as well. Whoa, that's hot!

Buckeye and Bullhead City reached 122 degrees to come in for a close second.

Lake Havasu, Parker and Quartzite saw the high temperature reach 121 degrees.

Yuma and east Mesa both reached 120 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Youngtown and Luke Air Force Base both tied Phoenix at 119 degrees. So did Castle Hot Springs Resort, which is in Morristown, northwest of Lake Pleasant.

