Emergency calls to Humane Society spike on Phoenix's fourth-hottest day ever

Emergency animal medical technicians with the Arizona Humane Society responded to dozens of heat-related calls Tuesday, the fourth-hottest day in recorded history in Phoenix.

EAMTs responded to 55 calls as of 4:30 p.m., with about half related to the heat, said Arizona Humane Society spokeswoman Bretta Nelson. Tuesday’s high temperature reached 119 degrees.

Technicians responded to just three heat-related calls last Tuesday when temperatures were in the double digits, Nelson said.

Many of the calls were from neighbors reporting animals without water, said emergency medical technician Lori Cooper.

“It does not take that long without water for them to start overheating or dehydrating,” she said.

Cooper found a long-haired cat with an internal temperature of 106 degrees.

“That’s crazy high,” she said.

At the Humane Society’s Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, veterinarians have treated several animals for heat-related issues in recent days, said spokeswoman Ashliegh Goebel.

“Pet owners that have dogs like boxers, English bulldogs, French bulldogs, anything with a short muzzle, they don't tolerate the heat very well,” she said.

Older and overweight pets are also more at risk from the heat, she said.

Signs of heat stress in animals include extremely heavy panting, bright pink or red gums, and redness around the eyes, Cooper said. In some cases, vomiting may also be an indication, Goebel said.

Veterinarians at Second Chance have recently treated some animals for burns to their paws from hot concrete, although no animals were undergoing such treatment on Tuesday, according to Goebel.

“If it's too hot for us to place our hands on the concrete, it's too hot for the animals to be walking on the concrete also,” Cooper said.

State law requires pet owners to provide adequate food, shelter, and water at all times. Under an ordinance passed last year, pet owners in the City of Phoenix can face criminal penalties for leaving a dog tethered outside when temperatures exceed 100 degrees.

