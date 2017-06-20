Scammers target Surprise grandparents

Posted: Updated:
Scammers are targeting grandparents, who will often do anything to help their grandchildren.

A grandfather in Surprise just fell victim, after receiving a call from a man who sounded like his 18-year-old grandson.

"He said, 'Papa, can you help me out? I'm in trouble. I was in a car accident, and they're going to throw me in jail,'" 82-year-old Thomas Dolan said.

The person on the line claimed his grandson was found carrying drugs, while on vacation in the United Kingdom.

"They asked for $8,000 for bond. I didn't see red flags at the time. I just thought about my grandson," Dolan said.

The phone was handed to another person, pretending to be a police officer, who promised the cash would keep Dolan's grandson's record clean.

Dolan and his wife overnighted the cash in envelopes to a mailbox in Delaware.

The next day, the same person called, asking for another $1,700. At that point, a bank teller warned Dolan that it sounded like a scam.

"My heart dropped. It's my savings. It's all gone," he said. "I could kick myself badly for doing it."

They reported the scam to the Surprise Police Department, but the Dolans have no hope of getting the cash back.

"I just want senior citizens to think very careful. I was a very trusting person, but no more," Dolan said.

