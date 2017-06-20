Fire destroys Chandler building under construction

Six departments help fight the fire. (Source: Connor Chamalbide)

A home under construction went up in flames on Tuesday in Chandler. (Source: Connor Chamalbide/3TV/CBS 5)

Fire crews from six cities battled the extreme heat Tuesday evening as they fought a fire at a building that was under construction.

The building was located near Germann and Arizona Avenue.

Temperatures were still in the triple digits around 6:30 p.m. as crews from Chandler, Gilbert. Sun Lakes, Phoenix, Tempe and Apache Junction fought the flames.

Not much was left of the two-story building after the flames ripped through the lumber and building materials.

No one was hurt.

There's no word yet on what sparked the fire.

MCSO Arson Detectives on scene investigating an industrial fire from last in Chandler. Nothing suspicious as of now, investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ZOuVXhBI7J — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) June 21, 2017

