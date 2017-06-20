Fire destroys Chandler building under construction

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -

Fire crews from six cities battled the extreme heat Tuesday evening as they fought a fire at a building that was under construction.

The building was located near Germann and Arizona Avenue.

Temperatures were still in the triple digits around 6:30 p.m. as crews from Chandler, Gilbert. Sun Lakes, Phoenix, Tempe and Apache Junction fought the flames.

Not much was left of the two-story building after the flames ripped through the lumber and building materials.

No one was hurt.

There's no word yet on what sparked the fire.

