The history behind the inventor of the air conditioner

There should be a holiday for this guy every summer here in Arizona.

Willis Carrier is the inventor of the air conditioner, something that we are all thankful for.  

Could you imagine what the population would be like in Phoenix if we didn't have the air conditioner? 

He was an engineer who was working for a heating company and his first task was to fix an issue at a printing shop. They had a problem with ink running or bleeding on their products when the temperatures warmed up. So in 1902 he invented a filter that helped dry out humid air and then run over coils that contained a coolant.

It worked and everyone wanted one, and in 1915 he started the Carrier Engineering Corporation, which is still a large company today. Having an air conditioner was the next big thing and by the end of World War II, they were making their way into every home!

If you think your utility bill is high check this out: Ian Schwartz did a story on the cost of air conditioning for some of the larger places in the Valley like Arizona State University. Their utility bill in August was $1 million and the bulk of that was air conditioning.  

The Diamondbacks pay $12,000 a day to keep Chase Field cool, and the University of Phoenix Stadium pays a quarter of a million dollars to keep cool from June through August. 

Big money, but they are great places to visit when temperatures get above 100 for the day.  

Thank you, Willis Carrier for making our workplace and home so much more comfortable, especially when we have a week of record temps.   

