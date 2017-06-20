The history behind the inventor of the air conditioner

Could you imagine what the population would be like in Phoenix if we didn't have the air conditioner? (Source: Carrier Company)

Having an air conditioner was the next big thing and by the end of World War II, they were making their way into every home. (Source: Carrier Company)

In 1915, Carrier started the Carrier Engineering Corporation, which is still a large company today. (Source: Carrier Company)

Willis Carrier is the inventor of the air conditioner, something that we are all thankful for. (Source: Carrier Company)

There should be a holiday for this guy every summer here in Arizona.

Willis Carrier is the inventor of the air conditioner, something that we are all thankful for.

[READ MORE: Crazy heat! Summer starts with a bang as Phoenix temps reach 119]

Could you imagine what the population would be like in Phoenix if we didn't have the air conditioner?

He was an engineer who was working for a heating company and his first task was to fix an issue at a printing shop. They had a problem with ink running or bleeding on their products when the temperatures warmed up. So in 1902 he invented a filter that helped dry out humid air and then run over coils that contained a coolant.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Extreme Heat]

It worked and everyone wanted one, and in 1915 he started the Carrier Engineering Corporation, which is still a large company today. Having an air conditioner was the next big thing and by the end of World War II, they were making their way into every home!

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

If you think your utility bill is high check this out: Ian Schwartz did a story on the cost of air conditioning for some of the larger places in the Valley like Arizona State University. Their utility bill in August was $1 million and the bulk of that was air conditioning.

[READ MORE: Big bill! Here's how much it costs to cool large Valley buildings]

The Diamondbacks pay $12,000 a day to keep Chase Field cool, and the University of Phoenix Stadium pays a quarter of a million dollars to keep cool from June through August.

Big money, but they are great places to visit when temperatures get above 100 for the day.

[RELATED: Will we hit 122 degrees?]

Thank you, Willis Carrier for making our workplace and home so much more comfortable, especially when we have a week of record temps.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.