Some aren't letting record heat keep them from outdoor activities

While most of us are hunkering down in air conditioned buildings, others didn't let the heat get in the way of their routine on Tuesday.

Our news helicopter spotted a few people on Camelback Mountain when it was 118 degrees outside.

We found a group of ladies playing tennis.

"It is our group, we always have, we always come out on Tuesdays, even when it is this hot. Well, we are here aren't we," said Sheila Johnson, one of the tennis players.

Their only concession was they had to cut their match a little short.

"It was a little tough today. We all said we would only stay until 11 today instead of 11:30," said Johnson.

Bette Hayes said when it comes to the weather, there is only one thing that might stop the game.

"We can't play in the rain, we don't have webbed feet. So we can't play in the rain," she said.

True to the post office creed, mailman Arnold Aguirre says he has to be out rain or shine.

"It is a matter of learning how to deal with it," he said.

For the heat, that mostly means staying hydrated.

"Stay moving, drink a lot of water, Gatorade and just keep the sweat out of your eyes," Aguirre said.

For Valley emergency crews, working in the heat, however, comes with an even bigger concern, like what if a pet or child is left locked in a car.

"We know how quickly it can happen so our biggest concern is how long has the child been in there. That's the first question we ask," said Larry Subervi with the Phoenix Fire Department.

They reenacted just such a scenario on Tuesday to highlight the danger on Tuesday.

"Once the brain hits 106 degrees we talk about irreversible brain damage," Subervi said.

Debra Nolan with Dontleaveme.org said the best way to avoid tragedy just take a few moments to check when getting out of your car.

"Look in the back seat, make sure, remind yourself you have a child," she said.

Back on the tennis court, even though it is a game, cousins Senad Smjecanin and Mirza Pnez said they still take the heat seriously.

"It is hot, but you know we've got water and we take breaks every two games," Smjecanin said.

