Arpaio still costing taxpayers money

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted this week to move forward on a court order to hold the sheriff's office more accountable.

On Monday, the board voted to create a separate office space for the Professional Standards Bureau to handle complaints made against the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

It will cost taxpayers about $6 million to get the office running, according to county records.

The court order stems from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's racial profiling case in which he unfairly targeted Hispanics during his immigration sweeps.

The new location is scheduled to open in the spring.

County Supervisor Steve Gallardo say opening the office in a location away from MCSO headquarters was key as citizens will feel less intimidated to report misconduct in an office outside MCSO's control.

A spokesman for the current sheriff, says Paul Penzone is supportive of the move.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.