Arpaio still costing taxpayers money

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted this week to move forward on a court order to hold the sheriff's office more accountable.

On Monday, the board voted to create a separate office space for the Professional Standards Bureau to handle complaints made against the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

It will cost taxpayers about $6 million to get the office running, according to county records.

The court order stems from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's racial profiling case in which he unfairly targeted Hispanics during his immigration sweeps.

The new location is scheduled to open in the spring.

County Supervisor Steve Gallardo say opening the office in a location away from MCSO headquarters was key as citizens will feel less intimidated to report misconduct in an office outside MCSO's control.

A spokesman for the current sheriff, says Paul Penzone is supportive of the move.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio